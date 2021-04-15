Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,043.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after buying an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $62,686,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.