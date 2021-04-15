Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.