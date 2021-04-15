Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.76

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.76 and last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.57.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

