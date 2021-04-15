McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 127.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 84,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.24. 54,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,057. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

