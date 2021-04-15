McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $231.16. 25,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,057. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

