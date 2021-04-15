Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Short Interest Update

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MBGNF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Med BioGene has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Med BioGene alerts:

About Med BioGene

Med BioGene Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical tests for cancer. The company focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Med BioGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Med BioGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.