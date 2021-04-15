Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Lifted by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

