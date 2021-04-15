Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Medpace worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

