Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The company has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

