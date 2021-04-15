Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMIZF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Meliá Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SMIZF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

About Meliá Hotels International

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

