Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MERC opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

