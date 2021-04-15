Merculet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $12.80 million and $1.18 million worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.53 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,691.85 or 1.00044322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.04 or 0.00864997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

