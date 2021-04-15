Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MREO opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,618,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

