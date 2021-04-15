Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $207,095.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00068352 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.