MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE MFA opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.