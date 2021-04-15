MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.14.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $735.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $712.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.15. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,129.17 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

