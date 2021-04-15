Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

MSBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

