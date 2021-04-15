Mizuho Boosts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $70.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

