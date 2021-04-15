Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,367,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,296,279.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

