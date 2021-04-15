Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $139.40

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.40, but opened at $145.19. Moderna shares last traded at $150.70, with a volume of 271,361 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Get Moderna alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681,566 shares of company stock worth $827,334,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.