Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002579 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

