Monetha Price Tops $0.0631 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Monetha has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00758323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

