Moneywise Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,199 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.37. 8,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,756. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

