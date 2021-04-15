Moneywise Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 563,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,651. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

