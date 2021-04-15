Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $8.19 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

