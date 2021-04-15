Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $550.29. 81,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

