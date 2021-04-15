Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.05. 40,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

