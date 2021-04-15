Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 920 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 399,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,858. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

