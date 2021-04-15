Morgan Stanley Cuts The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $11.20

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.98 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

