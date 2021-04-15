Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 441.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

