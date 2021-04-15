Morgan Stanley Has $20.32 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 226.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 238,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.