Morgan Stanley Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $88.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $110.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.