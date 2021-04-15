Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $20,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

SQM opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

