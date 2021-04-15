Morgan Stanley Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $427.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $400.46 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $427.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.70 and a 200-day moving average of $390.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

