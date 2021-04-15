Morgan Stanley Purchases 129,036 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of FNI stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

First Trust Chindia ETF Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

