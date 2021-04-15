Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,444 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $87.67 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.