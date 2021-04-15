Morgan Stanley Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $111.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

