Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $121.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

LECO stock opened at $122.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

