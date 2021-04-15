Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,268.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,856.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,041.66. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,291.04 and a 12 month high of $4,481.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

