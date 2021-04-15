Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $187.35 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 302,509 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.