Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 18,877 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -392.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock worth $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.