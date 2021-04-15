Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 127 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $302.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

