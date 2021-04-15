Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 151 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

ILMN opened at $398.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.57 and its 200 day moving average is $372.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

