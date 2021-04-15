Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $457.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.14 and a 200-day moving average of $408.37. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $467.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.