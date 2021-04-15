Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 683 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $93,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

