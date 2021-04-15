Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 3,633 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.