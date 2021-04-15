MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 7.3%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.08. 51,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,645,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MP. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

