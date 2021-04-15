MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 297.8% in March

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 297.8% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,999. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.59. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

