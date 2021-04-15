MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.