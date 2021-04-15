MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.79.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.08 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$17.03 and a one year high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.05.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

